Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 108,492 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,492 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 536,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.42.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $363,523.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,765 shares of company stock worth $1,071,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

