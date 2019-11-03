Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.21. 209,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.20. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $137.02 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $9,840,271 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

