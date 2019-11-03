Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.47 on Friday, hitting $469.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,063. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

