Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,819 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $27,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.42. 2,544,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.