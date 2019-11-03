Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,163 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 738,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.93.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

