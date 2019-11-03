Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,440 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,743,873. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,564. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.