Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.