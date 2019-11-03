Reviewing FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Jaguar Mining does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion 2.79 $879.00 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $94.92 million 0.83 -$15.97 million N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining -18.27% -7.35% -4.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FORTESCUE METAL/S and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 2 4 3 0 2.11 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Jaguar Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

