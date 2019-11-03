Reviewing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and M&T Bank (NASDAQ:MTB)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and M&T Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $49.80 million 2.14 $7.33 million $2.18 11.01 M&T Bank $6.45 billion 3.33 $1.92 billion $12.86 12.50

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 17.98% 11.53% 0.97% M&T Bank 28.58% 13.82% 1.63%

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 1 11 1 0 2.00

M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $167.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

