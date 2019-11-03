Reviewing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Earth Science Tech (NASDAQ:ETST)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Harrow Health alerts:

34.5% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Harrow Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harrow Health and Earth Science Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harrow Health presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 166.06%. Given Harrow Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health 51.32% 50.32% 24.33% Earth Science Tech -264.75% N/A -444.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and Earth Science Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $41.37 million 3.03 $14.63 million $0.61 8.16 Earth Science Tech $770,000.00 19.92 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Summary

Harrow Health beats Earth Science Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; cannabinoid products; and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.