RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,630 ($73.57).

LON:RHIM traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,544 ($46.31). The stock had a trading volume of 67,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,853 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,445.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

