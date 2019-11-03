Rhinomed (ASX:RNO) Trading Down 9.4%

Rhinomed Ltd (ASX:RNO)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 164,237 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 122,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

About Rhinomed (ASX:RNO)

Rhinomed Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes consumer and medical devices. The company identifies, acquires, and commercializes late stage therapeutic delivery technologies. It markets Turbine, a nasal dilator designed to assist to breathe easier during aerobic exercise; and Mute, a nasal dilator designed to enhance sleep quality by breathing more and snoring less.

