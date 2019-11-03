Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,280,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after buying an additional 2,148,243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after buying an additional 973,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,700,000 after buying an additional 388,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

M stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

