Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,542 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pentair were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

