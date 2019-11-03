Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock remained flat at $$18.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.