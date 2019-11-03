Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 842,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

