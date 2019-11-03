Rhumbline Advisers Sells 42,826 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,733,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $39,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,939,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,461. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,305 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.