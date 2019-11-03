Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 690,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

MITK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 210,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

