Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.71. 975,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.