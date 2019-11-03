Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of DCO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

