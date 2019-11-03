Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 192,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $944.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

