Richard A. O’reagan Sells 11,125 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MAS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,267.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,850,000 after buying an additional 302,882 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,714.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.