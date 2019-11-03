Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 152,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 83,754 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. 4,707,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,845. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

