Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 415,995 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,664. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

