Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Rightmove stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 588.40 ($7.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.30. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

