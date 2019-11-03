Rights and Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Up 0.3%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,966.60 ($25.70) and last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.68), approximately 1,795 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,960 ($25.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,923.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,834.68.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

