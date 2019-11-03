Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from $4,750.00 to $4,725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,923.04.

RIO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 318,207 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 248,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

