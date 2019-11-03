RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $20.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 322.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,242,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,093,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,713. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.