Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Short Interest Update

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 528,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 11,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $100,435.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $948,246. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.49. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.50 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRTS. ValuEngine lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

