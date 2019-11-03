RoBET Market Cap Reaches $283,555.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One RoBET token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003859 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. RoBET has a market cap of $283,555.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RoBET has traded down 68.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00218699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01414094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00117144 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002966 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.