Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Motco acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

