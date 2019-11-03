Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.12).

Several research analysts have commented on RR shares. Investec raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,160 ($15.16)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Beverly Goulet acquired 5,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 256 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Insiders have bought a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RR traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 724.60 ($9.47). 9,297,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.82. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.