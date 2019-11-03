Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Renaissance Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

