Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75, 36,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 48,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Roxgold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

