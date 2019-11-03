Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 20,530.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,951.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

