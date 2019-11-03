Royal Bank of Canada Has $116,000 Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $24,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 157,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 1,259,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,627. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.