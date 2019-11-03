Royal Bank of Canada Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 553,566 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 76,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

