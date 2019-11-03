Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 42,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

