Royal Bank of Canada Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$59.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Canada from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

TSE:AC opened at C$46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.50 and a 1-year high of C$48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.38.

In related news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.72, for a total value of C$13,116,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,154,777.54. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total value of C$66,045.81. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,849.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

