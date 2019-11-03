Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.