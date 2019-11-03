Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) received a $11.00 target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,031. The company has a market capitalization of $719.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.37. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason M. Hollar acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenneco by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 75.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 343.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.