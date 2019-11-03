Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) received a $32.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of PBF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 354,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $7,893,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,195,741 shares of company stock valued at $50,777,960 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

