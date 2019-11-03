Royal Bank of Canada Takes $108,000 Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.10. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

