Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,780 ($36.33) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price (down previously from GBX 2,950 ($38.55)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,781.80 ($36.35).

Shares of RDSA stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,260.50 ($29.54). 10,206,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion and a PE ratio of 910.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,314.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,426.72.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

