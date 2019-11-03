Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,253.50 ($29.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,431.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

