ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $5.53 on Friday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

