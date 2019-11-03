Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) were up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.86, approximately 366,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 275,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

