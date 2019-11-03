Ruff Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00224138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.01390135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00122453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

