Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Up 6.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74, 439,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 327,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research firms have commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The company has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

