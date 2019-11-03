SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $860,638.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003981 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $1.40 million and $860,638.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,819,028 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

